Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $264.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $192.09 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day moving average of $242.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

