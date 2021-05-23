The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of The Buckle stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $40.32. 1,077,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The Buckle has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.
