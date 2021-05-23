The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 555,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,469. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

