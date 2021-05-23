The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post sales of $651.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.90 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,297 shares of company stock worth $2,579,280. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,991,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,379 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. 138,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

