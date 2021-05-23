The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.26. 2,657,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.06 and a 52-week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

