The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $42,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

