The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,403 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $209,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 883,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,627. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

