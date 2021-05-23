Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 12,677 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.21% of Alleghany worth $105,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $714.22. 37,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

