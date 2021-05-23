Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648,452 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of FOX worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 3,404,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

