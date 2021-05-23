Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $79.98 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,397 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Broadband worth $79,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.25. 723,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

