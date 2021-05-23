Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $39,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 963,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,813. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.63 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

