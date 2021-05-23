Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 693,335 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,335 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $86,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 68.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 2,008,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,256. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

