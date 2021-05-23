thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.86 ($15.12).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

