Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $38.46

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $38.46 or 0.00108970 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,742 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

