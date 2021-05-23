Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total Se (EPA:FP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA:FP traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.00 ($45.88). The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.96. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

