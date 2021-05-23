TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,398. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

