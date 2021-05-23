Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ENI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

