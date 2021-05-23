TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Down 1.4%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

