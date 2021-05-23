Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Trevena by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

