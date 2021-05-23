Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Trevena by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit