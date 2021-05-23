Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

CL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 3,497,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.