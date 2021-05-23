Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

