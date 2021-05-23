Unicly Doki Doki Collection Trading Down 53.4% This Week (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market cap of $524,975.88 and approximately $13,643.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

