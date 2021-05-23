UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading 1.7% Higher

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. 978 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

