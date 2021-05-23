Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,385.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

