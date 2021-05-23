V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 11,165,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49. V.F. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.