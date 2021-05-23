Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Validity has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $52,575.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00008804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.98 or 0.00866496 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,310,902 coins and its circulating supply is 4,309,123 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.