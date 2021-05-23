Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 13,864 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 451.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.12 and a 200 day moving average of $359.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

