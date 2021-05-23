Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,588 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,000.

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.11. 22,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,155. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

