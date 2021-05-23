Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.35. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

