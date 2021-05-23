Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,354. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.