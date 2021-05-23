Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 453,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,103,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 578.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. 3,567,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

