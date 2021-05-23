Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $18.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $482.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -1.63. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

