Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 230,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,817. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -49.34.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

