Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:DSP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. 468,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

