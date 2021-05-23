Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.11. Viasat also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 315,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.21, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

