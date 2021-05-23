Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VSAT opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

