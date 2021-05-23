Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.20

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 20694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $2,221,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

