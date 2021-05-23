VideoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $742,532.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $742,532.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00373812 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

