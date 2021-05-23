Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Vinci stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 31,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

