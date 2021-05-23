Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

