Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $8.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

