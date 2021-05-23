W Resources (LON:WRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.60

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 923971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

