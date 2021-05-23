Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

