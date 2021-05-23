WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. 2,638,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

