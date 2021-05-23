Wells Fargo & Company Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $77.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.38. 128,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $4,678,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.