Wells Fargo & Company Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $25.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of SM opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

