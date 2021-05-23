Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

WNEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,856. The company has a market cap of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

