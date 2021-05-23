Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $87.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 955.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 129.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 337,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

