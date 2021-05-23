Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the highest is $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.24. 1,782,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

