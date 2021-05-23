Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$56.97 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 over the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit