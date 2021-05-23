Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$56.97 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 over the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

